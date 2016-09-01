US astronauts perform tasks during space walk outside station

Two U.S. astronauts went for a spacewalk outside the International Space Station Thursday to pack up a spare cooling radiator and install a high-definition television camera outside the orbiting laboratory, a NASA TV broadcast showed.



Williams, along with Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Skripochka, are scheduled to climb aboard one of the two Soyuz docked at the station on Tuesday, ending their 172-day mission.



Williams, 58, will return home as NASA's most-experienced astronaut. During his four space flights, including three stints aboard the space station, Williams surpassed the 520-day cumulative record of former U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly with a record 534 days in orbit.

...