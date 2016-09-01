Romanian interior minister resigns pending corruption probe

Romania's Interior Minister Petre Toba resigned Thursday pending a criminal investigation against him over allegations of shielding suspects in a case involving suspected embezzlement and abuse of power.



Anti-corruption prosecutors asked President Klaus Iohannis earlier in the day to endorse a probe against Toba.



Prosecutors said Toba had refused to declassify documents in a case against officials from his ministry's in-house secret service, the DIPI.



The prosecutors said that by refusing to declassify the documents, Toba had aided the suspects in the case.

...