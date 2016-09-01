Australia must choose between United States and China: US Army official

A senior U.S. soldier said Thursday Australia must choose between a stronger U.S. alliance or closer ties with China, and urged Canberra to take a tougher stance against Chinese claims in the South China Sea.



The Pentagon, however, disputed the statement by U.S. Army Assistant Chief of Staff Colonel Tom Hanson, saying it did not represent the position of the U.S. government.



Hanson said the comments reflected his personal view and were not necessarily that of the U.S. government.



A Pentagon spokesman said that Hanson was expressing his "personal view".

