VW ordered to bargain with UAW workers in Tennessee plant

U.S. labor regulators have ordered Volkswagen to negotiate with maintenance workers at its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee who voted to unionize, according to the United Automobile Workers.



The UAW lost a plant-wide vote to unionize in 2014 and Volkswagen had refused to recognize the maintenance workers, saying they did not represent the plant's production workers.



But in an Aug. 26 decision, the NLRB found that Volkswagen Group of America's refusal was an "unlawful failure" to bargain with a certified union and ordered the company begin negotiations with the maintenance workers.

