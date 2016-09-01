Hispanic backers move away from Trump after immigration speech

Some of Donald Trump's Hispanic backers are distancing themselves from the Republican nominee after he stood by a hard-line approach to illegal immigration in a key speech and ignored intra-party calls to soften his tone.



While polls show a large majority of Hispanic voters oppose Trump, the withdrawal of support from among his small group of Latino backers underscores how difficult it is for Trump to broaden his support with minorities and moderate voters.



Other Latino advisers, including Florida pastor Mario Bramnick and Kentucky State Senator Ralph Alvardo, said they would continue working with the Trump campaign.



Trump's Phoenix address, which was flagged as a major policy speech, occurred just hours after he met with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto in Mexico City.



Clinton's presidential campaign called Trump's immigration speech a "disaster" and said it would begin running advertisements in Arizona, which traditionally supports Republican White House candidates.

