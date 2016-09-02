Pakistan army kills four suicide bombers at Christian colony

Four suicide bombers who were trying to attack a Christian colony in Pakistan were killed early Friday during a gunfight with security forces outside the northwestern city of Peshawar, the army said.



Soldiers backed by army helicopters exchanged gunfire with militants in suicide vests who had tried to attack the colony near Warsak Dam, just north of Peshawar, the army said.



JuA claimed it was behind Pakistan's deadliest attack this year, a bombing that also targeted Christians in a crowded Lahore park that killed 75 people on Easter Sunday.



Taliban militants stormed a school in Peshawar in December 2014, killing more than 150 people, mostly children, in Pakistan's deadliest-ever terror attack.

...