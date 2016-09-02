Brazil's Temer says decision for Rousseff to keep political rights a "small" embarrassment

Brazil's Senate Wednesday decided that Rousseff could maintain her political rights, a break with Brazilian law that says a dismissed president should be barred from holding any government job for eight years.



Brazilian assets seesawed after the dismissal, on market fears over division in Temer's alliance following the Senate's vote, which ended 13 years of progressive Workers Party rule.



Foreign Minister Jose Serra, who was speaking alongside Temer, denied that Rousseff's removal was hurting Brazil's reputation overseas, adding that the impact of the ambassadors' recalls would be felt by their countries.

