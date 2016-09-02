Hurricane Hermine slams Florida, leaving thousands without power

Growing winds and driving rain from Hurricane Hermine lashed Florida's northern Gulf Coast early Friday as power outages left tens of thousands of households in the dark in what the state's governor warned would be a potentially lethal storm.



Conditions deteriorated as Hurricane Hermine was making landfall, packing winds of 80 mph (130 km/h) with several areas in Florida already reporting 5 inches (12 cm) of rain and media reported about 270,000 households had been left without power.



Hermine became the fourth hurricane of the 2016 Atlantic storm season.



Hermine could dump as much as 20 inches (51 cm) of rain in some parts of the state.



Twenty emergency shelters were opened across the state for those displaced by the storm.



The storm was expected to affect many areas inland of the Gulf Coast.

...