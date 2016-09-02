Greece raises 246 million in grueling TV tender

Greece raised 246 million euros ($274 million) Friday by auctioning four private TV licenses in a marathon bid dominated by shipowners, including the boss of the country's top football club.



The tender was criticized as heavy-handed for slashing the number of licenses, as eight nationwide channels had been operating until now.



Government officials have noted that ever since private TV broadcasts began in Greece, channels have been allowed to operate on provisional licenses renewed 15 times since 1995 .



And a contract for Greece's digital TV provider was concluded two years ago with just one contestant, they stress.



Greece's top administrative court later this month will examine requests by several of the channels to annul the process.

