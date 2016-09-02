Disparate crises distract from Obama bid to sign off on Asia shift

Barack Obama starts his last trip to Asia Saturday as U.S. president, aiming to put a final stamp on his signature policy shift toward the Pacific but distracted by crises ranging from Brexit to the battle against ISIS.



There will be few bright spots in talks with fellow world leaders, who are grappling with the sagging global economy, fallout from Britain's vote to leave the European Union, increasing suspicion of globalization, the fight against ISIS militants and territorial disputes in East Asia.



During his past nine trips to Asia, Obama has sometimes been distracted by other international developments from the emphasis he sought to place on boosting U.S. military and economic ties to the fast-growing region, leading critics to doubt whether the U.S. commitment will last.



Derek Chollet, a former defense adviser to Obama, said one of the challenges the United States faces is reassuring governments in Asia that the United States means what it says when it comes to rebalancing towards the region.



Obama will start his visit Saturday with China's Xi.



China will closely watch Obama's first meeting with brash new Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, slated for Tuesday at an East Asia summit in Laos.

...