Melania Trump sues news outlets that said she was an escort

Melania Trump, the wife of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Thursday sued two media outlets that alleged she worked as an escort in the 1990s.



A Slovenian ex-model, Melania is seeking damages to the tune of $150 million.



Harder specializes in cases that involve privacy protection and defamation.



He represented former wrestler Hulk Hogan in his successful lawsuit against Gawker Media, which resulted in a $140 million jury award against the entertainment website for releasing a sex tape featuring Hogan and a friend's wife.



The poised, impeccably dressed Melania is 24 years younger than her billionaire husband.

...