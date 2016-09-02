Security firm to exit contentious Australia refugee camps

A leading Australian security provider has become the latest company to walk away from the government's asylum-seeker detention camps on Pacific islands, following in the footsteps of Spanish construction giant Ferrovial.



The centers in tiny Nauru and Papua New Guinea's Manus Island -- where asylum-seekers who try to reach Australia by boat are sent -- have been slammed by Australian and international refugee and human rights advocates for their conditions.



One of Australia's biggest pension funds, HESTA, last year divested from its Aus$23 million stake in Transfield saying that claims of rights breaches at the centers were contrary to international law and therefore its policies.

...