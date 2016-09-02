Japan typhoon death toll rises to 14

The death toll from a devastating typhoon in northern Japan rose to 14, officials said Friday, as another powerful storm approached the country's south.



Typhoon Lionrock, which packed wind gusts of over 160 kilometers (100 miles) an hour landed on Japan's northern Pacific coast Tuesday evening, dumping torrential rain over a wide area.



In 2013, a powerful typhoon that triggered massive landslides on Oshima island, 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of Tokyo, killed 40 people, while 82 died after a typhoon hit Japan in 2011 .

