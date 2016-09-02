Catholic icon Mother Teresa to be proclaimed a saint

Mother Teresa, the revered but controversial nun whose work with the dying and the destitute made her an icon of 20th Century Christianity, will be declared a saint Sunday.



Teresa worked with the poorest of the poor in the sprawling metropolis formerly known as Calcutta for nearly four decades, having initially come to eastern India as a missionary teacher with Ireland's Loreto order.



The late pope John Paul II, a personal friend, was the pontiff at the time of Teresa's death.



The Missionaries of Charity, the order that Teresa created in 1950, now operates in 133 countries and comprises almost 5,000 male and female members.



Around 100,000 pilgrims are expected in Rome for Sunday's ceremony, around a third of the total that turned out for Teresa's beatification, seen as the last major outing for John Paul II who died in 2005 .



Under Catholic canon law, the proclamation of a saint usually requires the candidate to have inspired two miracles -- one allows beatification and the second clears the way to sainthood.

...