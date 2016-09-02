Putin says keen to solve Japan island row

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was keen to resolve a territorial dispute with Japan ahead of talks Friday with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, although a solution appears far off.



Abe's visit to Russia -- his second this year -- comes days after the Kremlin announced that Putin will travel to Japan in December, his first trip to the country since 2005 .



Russia has angered Japan recently by building new modern compounds for its troops stationed on two of the disputed islands.



Bilateral trade between the countries last year fell by 31 percent to $21.3 billion (19 billion euros), in part due to the punishing economic measures by Japan.



Abe is travelling with a large delegation that will discuss a wide-range of economic issues with senior Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Energy Minister Alexander Novak, and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov.

...