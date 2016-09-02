Gambia to have first female presidential candidate

A women's rights activist in the Gambia currently campaigning against female genital mutilation has said she will put herself forward as the country's first-ever female presidential candidate.



The father-of-five with two wives as permitted under Gambian law, went on to describe Jammeh as a "soulless dictator".



The current president came to power in a 1994 coup, and has ruled the Gambia with an iron fist ever since.



The candidates must deposit the sum of 500,000 dalasis ($12,500) in November when the Independent Electoral Commission invites parties and candidates to declare.



Since independence from Britain in 1965, the Gambia has had just one other leader: Dawda Jawara, who served until the current president toppled him in a 1994 coup.

...