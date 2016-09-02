Caterpillar set to lay off 2,000 workers in Belgium

Caterpillar said Friday it is considering closing its plant in Belgium and making 2,000 workers redundant as the U.S. heavy equipment maker plans global job cuts amid lower demand.



In another statement Thursday, Caterpillar said it was also considering closing its Monkstown facility as part of restructuring in Northern Ireland that could result in the loss of up to 250 jobs.



In July, Caterpillar said it planned additional job cuts in the second half of 2016 as sluggish conditions in energy and mining weighed on second-quarter earnings.

...