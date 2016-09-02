Germany tries to soothe Turkey ire over Armenia vote

Germany's foreign minister said Friday that a parliamentary vote on Turkey's World War I-era massacre of Armenians was non-binding, as media reported Berlin is seeking to heal a bitter spat with the NATO partner.



Already tense relations between Berlin and Ankara took a nose-dive in June after the German Bundestag voted to declare the Ottomans' massacre of Armenians a century ago a genocide, a position Turkey vehemently rejects.



Turkey has since then denied German lawmakers the right to visit their national troops on the NATO air base of Incirlik, used by Western allies to fight extremists in Syria.

...