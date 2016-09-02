Sturgeon announces new Scottish independence drive after "seismic" Brexit vote

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon launched a new independence drive Friday, urging supporters to join the country's "biggest ever political listening exercise" to gauge public appetite for a new referendum.



Two years after Scots voted by 10 percentage points to reject independence, Sturgeon told her Scottish National Party (SNP) that Britain's vote to leave the European Union had radically changed the debate.



One area of concern for voters during the 2014 Scottish referendum was the state of the economy and what currency an independent Scotland should use.



A YouGov poll published a week after the Brexit vote however showed most Scots still wanted to remain a part of Britain, by 53 to 47 percent.

...