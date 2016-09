Two men died after overnight clashes in Gabon's capital Libreville between security forces and demonstrators protesting after President Ali Bongo was declared the winner of a contested election, witnesses and an AFP journalist said.



In the Libreville district of Nzeng Ayong, another AFP correspondent saw dozens of protesters carrying the body of a 30-year-old wrapped in a flag of the central African nation.



His mother told AFP he was shot in front of his home Thursday night.

...