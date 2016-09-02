South Africa's cabinet asks Zuma for inquiry on Gupta account closures

The South African cabinet has asked President Jacob Zuma to launch a judicial inquiry into why the country's top banks cut ties with a company owned by the wealthy Gupta family, who have been accused of holding undue political sway over Zuma.



The cabinet said in a statement released late Thursday that the judicial inquiry should consider taking legal action against the banks for closing the accounts of the Guptas' company, Oakbay Investments.



The cabinet also urged Zuma to set up a state bank, saying the sector was controlled by a few financial institutions.



South Africa's anti-corruption watchdog is investigating whether Zuma allowed the family to make government appointments.

...