Britain's strike-prone Southern rail risks further public ire as parent company's profits surge

British transport company Go-Ahead, parent of strike-hit Southern rail company, reported a 17 percent rise in annual profit Friday, potentially adding to the anger of London commuters that use its cancellation-prone train services.



Go Ahead's Chief Executive David Brown apologized to customers Friday in a statement, and said he did not want to be considered for an annual bonus this year and had declined a salary increase.



But he defended the group's higher profits, which sent the company's shares up as much as 9 percent.



That forced Go-Ahead to warn in June that the seven-year rail contract would produce margins nearer to 1.5 percent, not the 3 percent it previously expected.

