Zimbabwe court denies bail to 58 after anti-Mugabe protests

A Zimbabwean court denied bail Friday to 58 people arrested during protests last week against President Robert Mugabe, who has vowed to crack down on a surge of anti-government dissent.



Friday's demonstration -- which had been authorized by a court -- was to demand electoral reform before 2018 when Mugabe, 92, plans to stand for re-election.



Zimbabwe has seen a mounting tide of violent protests, with demonstrators calling for the resignation of the veteran leader, who took power when Zimbabwe won independence in 1980 .

...