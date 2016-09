Mexican film director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu condemned Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto for meeting U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, branding it a "betrayal" in an article published Friday.



The Republican nominee has threatened to make Mexico pay for a wall on the border to stop migrants from entering the United States illegally.



He has also vowed to deport millions of Mexican immigrants illegally living in the United States, and cancel trade agreements with Mexico.

