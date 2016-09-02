Czech finance minister apologises for Roma camp comments

Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis apologized Friday after facing calls to quit over comments denying the existence of a World War II concentration camp for Roma people.



Babis' ANO party leads opinion polls ahead of a national election near the end of 2017 and the billionaire entrepreneur may become prime minister.



He was quoted as telling local residents Thursday on a campaign stop for regional elections in October that the Lety concentration camp, 80 km (50 miles) south of Prague, had existed only as a labor camp for those avoiding work.



Babis said his comments came after visiting an area where mostly Roma live and he was asking why so many were out of work, as well as why the state has not been able to improve conditions a quarter century after Communist rule ended.

...