Dutch eye Colombia peace deal over guerrilla's future

The Netherlands said Friday it was closely watching the outcome of the Colombian peace deal and how it will affect a notorious Dutch woman guerrilla, wanted by the United States.



An international arrest warrant for Tanja Nijmeijer, who joined the Revolutionary Armed Force of Colombia (FARC) rebel group in 2002, also remains in place, Dutch officials confirmed.



Colombians will now vote in an October 2 referendum on whether to back the deal hammered out in nearly four years of talks in Cuba, where Nijmeijer became the FARC's public face.



Nijmeijer, 38, was born in the eastern Dutch town of Denekamp and joined the FARC in 2002 – reportedly shocked by the disparities between rich and poor – after travelling to Colombia to teach English.

...