Two more arrest warrants issued for Thai tourist bombings

A Thai military court issued two more arrest warrants Friday accusing Muslim men from its insurgency-torn south of involvement in last month's tourist town bombings, deepening speculation the attacks were waged by rebels from the border region.



The new warrants came as Thai officials met for peace talks with representatives of the ethnic Malay militants behind the 12-year revolt in Thailand's three southern border provinces, a Muslim-majority area known as the 'deep south'.



Thai authorities have now identified five suspects – all Muslim men from the deep south, several of whom have a record of involvement in the insurgency.



If the rebels are to blame, it would be an unprecedented expansion of a campaign that has killed 6,500 people – mainly civilians – since 2004 but rarely spills outside the border region or targets foreigners.

