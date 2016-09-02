Bangladesh death-row Islamist tycoon set to hang

A wealthy tycoon who was a chief financier for Bangladesh's largest Islamist party refused Friday to seek presidential clemency against his death sentence, an official said, paving the way for his imminent execution by hanging.



Mir Quasem Ali, a key leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami party, was sentenced to death by a controversial war crimes tribunal for offences committed during the 1971 independence conflict with Pakistan.



Security has been stepped up at the prison, located some 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Dhaka, after Ali announced his decision, local police chief Harun-or-Rashid told AFP.



Five opposition leaders including four leading Islamists have been executed for war crimes since 2013, all of them hanged just days after their appeals were rejected by the Supreme Court.

...