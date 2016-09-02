Copenhagen cannabis market torn down after shooting

Residents of a freewheeling, semi-autonomous Copenhagen neighborhood Friday tore down the stalls of a busy cannabis market after a brutal shooting prompted a public backlash.



The drug trade in Christiania, focused on the main drag known as Pusher Street, has since long been taken over by criminal gangs from other parts of the city and police estimate that annual sales are worth up to one billion kroner (134 million euros, $150 million).



Police have repeatedly cleared the area in the past, only to see new stalls pop up hours later.

