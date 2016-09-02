Philippines says Chinese barges seen in disputed shoal

President Rodrigo Duterte said Friday the Philippine coast guard has observed Chinese barges at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, possibly indicating that Beijing is planning new construction that could ratchet up tensions.



The tough-talking Duterte said war is not an option at this time given the weak Philippine military, and his government's priority is to hold talks and reinvigorate trade and economic ties with China.



But he said the Philippines can take only so much, with China insisting that it owns the contested territories and refusing to recognize a July 12 ruling by an international tribunal that invalidated Beijing's territorial claims in the South China Sea based on historical grounds.

