Swiss parliament avoids clash with EU over immigration, suggests compromise

Switzerland skirted a direct clash with the European Union over immigration curbs Friday when a parliamentary panel rejected the government's threat to impose unilateral quotas on foreigners next year in favor of a compromise.



The lower house committee drafting legislation on the politically sensitive topic instead proposed giving local people hiring preference as a way to ease pressure on domestic job markets without infringing too much on EU free movement rules.



These accords will be jeopardized if the Swiss unilaterally restrict EU immigration.



Britain voted in June to leave the EU, in large part to stop unlimited immigration of EU citizens that critics say has pressured job markets, social services and schools.



It was not enough for most Britons, who voted 52 to 48 percent to quit the EU.

...