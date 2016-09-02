Clinton Foundation plans to close overseas fundraising arms

The Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation will shut down its fundraising affiliates in Sweden and the United Kingdom if Hillary Clinton wins the U.S. presidency in November, a spokesman for the global charity said this week.



Clinton also promised that her charities would seek prior approval from the State Department's ethics office before accepting new donations from foreign governments.



About $6 million came from other donors that are not disclosed by the Clinton Foundation Insamlingsstiftelse. Cookstra said those donors were included in the donor list published on the main Clinton Foundation's website but declined to identify them or say why they were donating in Sweden rather than the United States.



The British arm of the Clinton Foundation has raised at least $400,000 since 2007, according to records held by the British government's Charity Commission.

