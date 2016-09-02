Ailing Thai king treated for 'severe infection': palace

Thailand's hospital-bound King Bhumibol Adulyadej has received treatment for a "severe" blood infection, the palace said Friday, the latest update on the ailing health of the world's longest-reigning monarch.



He has spent most of the past two years in a Bangkok hospital for a series of ailments, including bacterial infections, breathing difficulties, heart problems and hydrocephalus -- a build-up of cerebrospinal fluid often referred to as "water on the brain".



He has not been seen in public for nearly a year, though the palace releases regular updates on his health.



The latest statement issued by the Royal Household Bureau on Friday night said blood tests revealed the king was suffering from a "severe infection".



Bhumibol's reign has spanned seven tumultuous decades and the monarch is seen as a unifying force in a kingdom torn apart by politics.

