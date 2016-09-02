Gabon soldiers, police oversee tense calm after post-vote riots

Hundreds of soldiers and police officers were deployed in Gabon's capital Libreville Friday to keep order after two days of post-election riots that threatened the half-century grip President Ali Bongo's family has held on power.



Violence erupted across the Central African nation Wednesday with the announcement of a slim victory for Bongo, who was first elected in 2009 on the death of his father Omar, Gabon's president for 42 years.



Five people died in the unrest, Bongo's spokesman Alain-Claude Bilie By Nze said on Friday, and up to 1,100 arrests had been made by Thursday, according to the interior minister.



A group of Ping's supporters remained inside his headquarters on Friday, nearly two days after the opposition leader said the building came under attack by soldiers, killing two people.



Interviewed on Friday on France 2 television, Ayrault repeated the call for more transparency but ruled out intervening in Gabon, home to 14,000 French citizens.



France has maintained a permanent military base in Gabon since independence in 1960 and 450 troops are stationed there to help contribute to regional stability, according to the French defense ministry.



However, Ali Bongo's ties to Paris have been more tenuous.

...