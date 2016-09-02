Top extremist shot dead in Bangladesh: police

Bangladesh police raided a militant hideout in the capital Friday, killing a suspected top extremist who helped plan the deadly attack on a cafe in Dhaka that left 22 people dead in July.



Police said the slain extremist was Major Murad, 35, who stabbed and injured three officers during the raid on a five-story building in Dhaka's Rupnagar neighborhood where the suspect had rented a flat.



The raid came days after police killed three suspected extremists including the alleged mastermind of the cafe attack, JMB leader Tamim Chowdhury, a Canadian citizen.



Since the cafe attack in July police have shot dead at least 27 Islamist extremists.

...