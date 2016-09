Brazil's Supreme Court has been asked to overturn a contentious Senate decision allowing former President Dilma Rousseff to remain politically active following her removal from office in an impeachment trial this week.



Brazil's new President Michel Temer, who was sworn in after Rousseff was dismissed, has played down the twist in her final removal.



Rousseff herself appealed to the Supreme Court on Thursday to annul the decision to oust her, a request that is unlikely to succeed.

