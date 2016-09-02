State Department vetted Bill Clinton's contacts, emails show

The Clinton Foundation on multiple occasions during Hillary Clinton's tenure as secretary of state asked senior U.S. government officials to vet her husband's contacts with potentially controversial international figures, according to emails released by the State Department.



The exchanges show a top foreign policy adviser to the foundation sought guidance from the State Department on former President Bill Clinton's interactions with people including Syrian President Bashar Assad, Russian government officials and business leaders, and Gulnara Karimova, the socialite daughter of Uzbekistan's late president.



It is unclear how frequently the foundation sought advice from the State Department on meetings involving Bill Clinton.



In one instance, the emails show Amitabh Desai, a foreign policy adviser to the foundation and to Bill Clinton, raised the possibility in 2009 of a meeting between Bill Clinton and Syrian President Assad.



The foundation has said it will stop accepting at least some foreign and corporate donations if Hillary Clinton becomes president and that Bill Clinton would resign from the foundation's board.



In one previously unreported email exchange, Desai wrote to the State Department in May 2012 informing officials that Bill Clinton would travel to Monaco to raise money for the foundation at an event where he might cross paths with the elder daughter of the Uzbekistan president.

...