EU army not 'any time soon': Mogherini

The EU is not going to get an army of its own in the near future but in the meantime it should play a greater security role, EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said Friday.



However, a growing list of security challenges, from the migrant crisis to international terror, have emboldened the EU's executive arm, the European Commission, and Mogherini to push the idea forward.



British foreign minister Boris Johnson – who campaigned for Brexit – attended the meeting in Bratislava and said earlier that Britain remained committed to defense cooperation with the EU even though it had voted to leave the bloc.

...