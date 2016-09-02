SpaceX assessing launch pad damage after explosion at Cape Canaveral

Damage to a launch pad from the explosion of a SpaceX rocket Thursday may send the private space services company run by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk scrambling to finish a second Florida launch site, officials said Friday.



Damages to SpaceX's Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station are still being assessed, but repairs are likely and may force SpaceX to find another place to blast off.



If the launch pad faces lengthy repairs, SpaceX could opt to use a second Florida site, called 39A, which is located a few miles north at NASA's Kennedy Space Center and was used for space shuttle missions.



The FAA had required SpaceX buy $12 million in liability insurance and $13 million policy to cover any damage to government property during pre-launch activities, according to a Commercial Space Transportation License the FAA issued to SpaceX in January 2016 for six commercial satellite launches in Florida.

