Vietnam shamans invoke spirits to cure all that ails

HANOI: Prolonged illness, spiritual possession, stress over family troubles: Len Dong, or Vietnamese shaman dance, posits itself as a cure for all ails. The ancient practice – previously restricted by colonial France and Vietnamese authorities – is enjoying a renaissance in the communist nation as officials ease constraints against it.



Practioners promise to rid followers of evil spirits by using music to lure them out, they also pledge to pass on messages from the dead to the living.



The 50-year-old former folk singer told AFP she started practising Len Dong 15 years ago, after seeing visions of an ancient ruler's spirit in her sleep.



In the late 1980s, spiritual and religious practices were given a bit more breathing room as the country gradually opened up, allowing Len Dong to come out from the shadows.

...