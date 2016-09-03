Right to bear arms: Japan man wins ursine karate battle



A Japanese man who came face-to-face with a snarling bear took things into his own hands – and unleashed his karate skills on the beast.



In scenes seemingly reminiscent of Leonardo Di Caprio's epic tussle with an angry bear in the Oscar-winning film "The Revenant" – Atsushi Aoki was bitten and scratched repeatedly, including on his head.



Despite media excitement over the episode, authorities in Japan advise against this course of action when confronted by one of Japan's numerous wild bears.

