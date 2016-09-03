Oval TVs, smart kitchen hoods: top trends at IFA tech fair

Or any shape, says Sharp, which showed off what it called the "future of TV displays" using its new IGZO technology, during previews before the public opening.



IGZO is the acronym for indium, gallium, zinc and oxygen, and Sharp says the technology has allowed it to build TVs that are frameless, have outstanding image quality and consume little power.



The company plans to introduce TVs with IGZO displays to Europe within the next two years.



Samsung's latest Gear S3 and ZenWatch3 by Asus unveiled at IFA are both cases in point.

