Consumer giants court Indonesian Muslims

Some of the world's biggest consumer groups are making halal face creams and shampoos for Indonesia ahead of a new labeling law, part of a broader push to cater to growing Muslim populations as sales in many Western markets slow.



The companies say demand for beauty products that are halal, or target specific issues like veiled hair, will grow as the Muslim middle class grows. They note that Indonesia could influence other countries such as Malaysia where halal products made locally or by small, niche companies are also popular.



More than 1.5 billion people around the world are Muslim, accounting for about a quarter of the global population.



Halal cosmetics were estimated to make up 11 percent of a global halal market worth more than $1 trillion in 2015, according to Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting.



The company, which also runs a halal e-commerce site, reported 2015 revenue of 5.6 million Malaysian ringgit ($1.4 million), up 64 percent year-on-year.



The German company, which is ready to offer halal-certified products to customers such as L'Oreal and Procter & Gamble, said it is "well-equipped for this niche market".

...