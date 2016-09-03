Uzbek leader Karimov battled Islamists, dissent

Uzbek President Islam Karimov, who diplomatic sources said Friday had died aged 78 after suffering a stroke, saw himself as the protector of his Central Asian nation against the threat of militant Islam.



Karimov brooked no dissent during his 27 years at the helm, resisting pressure to reform the moribund Uzbek economy and jealously guarded his country's independence against Russia and the West.



Karimov shut down a U.S. military air base in Uzbekistan, established after the 9/11 attacks by Al-Qaeda on the United States. The West imposed a set of sanctions on Uzbekistan and slapped a visa ban on senior Uzbek officials, prompting Karimov to seek improved ties with Soviet-era overlord Russia.



Karimov was born on Jan. 30, 1938, the son of a Tajik mother and Uzbek father.



Karimov has two daughters.



Some in Uzbekistan saw dark symbolism behind Karimov's choice of Tamerlane, the mediaeval Central Asian ruler, as the Uzbek national hero instead of Tamerlane's grandson Ulughbek, a liberal-minded reformer.

...