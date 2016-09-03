Beatings and a lost kidney: life in ‘secret’ Ukraine prisons

Secretly detained by Ukrainian authorities for almost 600 days, Mykola Vakaruk suffered repeated beatings, battled the freezing cold and lost a kidney in an ordeal he described as pure hell.



Between July 25 and Aug. 2, 13 prisoners who were held secretly in Kharkiv by Ukrainian forces were released, Amnesty International and HRW said in a report published last month.



Ukraine's security service denied the allegations.



A three-member SPT delegation will return to Ukraine Monday after holding what it said were "positive talks" with Kiev.



Ukrainian authorities and the pro-Russian rebels have also held a number of prisoner swaps.



Amnesty and HRW believe that at least five more people were still being secretly held by Ukraine's secret service, a charge Kiev denies, adding that all its conduct was legal.

