Clinton could not recall all briefings ‘due to concussion’

Hillary Clinton told federal investigators she did not recall all the briefings she received on handling government records while U.S. secretary of state because of a concussion suffered in 2012, according to a summary of the probe released on Friday.



Clinton has said that in hindsight she regretted using a private email system while secretary of state.



"I got around it all by not saying much and not using systems that captured the data," Powell said, according to the summary.



After her use of a private email system became public knowledge in March 2015, Clinton repeatedly said she did not use it to send or receive classified information.

