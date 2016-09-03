Gabon forces restore order after riots

Hundreds of soldiers and police officers were deployed in Gabon's capital Libreville Friday to restore order after two days of postelection riots that appeared to threaten the half-century grip President Ali Bongo's family has held on power.



Violence erupted across the Central African nation Wednesday with the announcement of a slim victory for Bongo, who was first elected in 2009 upon the death of his father Omar, who had been Gabon's president for 42 years.



Five people have died in the unrest, Bongo's spokesman Alain-Claude Bilie By Nze said Friday, and up to 1,100 arrests had been made by Thursday, according to the country's interior minister.



Interviewed Friday on France 2 television, Ayrault repeated the call for more transparency but ruled out intervening in Gabon, home to 14,000 French citizens.



Gabon recalled its ambassador to Paris in January after France's Prime Minister Manuel Valls appeared to question the legitimacy of Bongo's 2009 election.

...