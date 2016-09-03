Uzbekistan set to bury late strongman Karimov

Uzbekistan will bury President Islam Karimov Saturday, as his death plunges the Central Asian nation into the greatest period of uncertainty in its post-Soviet history with no clear successor to the iron-fisted ruler.



Karimov, 78, was pronounced dead late Friday after he suffered a stroke last weekend and fell into a coma, the authorities said, following days of speculation that officials were delaying making his death public.



The funeral for the strongman -- who dominated the ex-Soviet nation for some 27 years -- will be held in his home city of Samarkand, central Uzbekistan, Saturday morning and the country will begin three days of mourning.



Uzbekistan has never held elections deemed free and fair by the international monitors, and Karimov won his fifth terms in office last March with 90 percent of the vote.

...