Bangladesh police kill alleged militant tied to Dhaka attack

Bangladesh police in an overnight raid killed a man who allegedly trained the Islamist militants believed to have carried out the July hostage-taking in Dhaka's diplomatic quarter that left 20 people dead including 17 foreigners, officials said Saturday.



The raid follows increased international pressure on Bangladesh to crack down on militants who in recent years have staged violent attacks on diplomats, atheists, bloggers and other perceived enemies of Islam.



Islam described the man as a military commander of the banned group Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh, or JMB, who trained fighters for the July 1 attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka's Gulshan diplomatic zone, during which many of the foreign hostages were tortured and killed.

