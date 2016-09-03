China ratifies Paris climate pact, US tipped to follow

China ratified the Paris climate change accord Saturday, with the U.S. expected to do so later in a joint stand against global warming by the world's two biggest polluters.



China is responsible for around a quarter of the world's emissions, with the U.S. in second place on more than 15 percent, so their participation is crucial.



The Paris pact calls for capping global warming at well below two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), and 1.5 C (2.7 F) if possible, compared with pre-industrial levels.



Under the Paris accord, Xinhua said, China will have to cut its carbon emissions per unit of GDP by 60-65 percent from 2005 levels by 2030 and increase non-fossil fuel sources in primary energy consumption to about 20 percent.

